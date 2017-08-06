Model reveals details of her six-day kidnap by dark web gang

A British model has told of her terror after being abducted in Italy for six days by kidnappers who tried to auction her online.

Chloe Ayling, 20, was allegedly attacked by two men as she attended a photoshoot in Milan when she was drugged and transported in a bag to a village near Turin.

In a statement to police published by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, she said: “A person wearing black gloves came up from behind and put one hand on my neck and the other on my mouth, while a second person, wearing a balaclava, injected me in my right arm.

“I think I lost consciousness. When I woke up I was wearing a pink bodysuit and the socks I’m in now. I realised I was in the boot of a car, with my wrists and ankles tied and my mouth taped. I was inside a bag, with only a small hole that allowed me to breathe.”

She said her feet and hands were tied to a chest of drawers and she was forced to sleep on the floor of the house she was taken to.

The model, who flew to the UK and returned to her London home yesterday, says she was abducted on 11 July and released on 17 July when she was taken to the British consulate in Milan despite no ransome being paid.

It is alleged her kidnappers tried to sell her for more than £230,000 and demanded her agent pay a ransom for her return. They are said to have threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to the police.

Authorities reportedly said she was released when they discovered out she was a mother with a two-year-old child.

A Polish man, Lukasz Pawel Herba, 30, who lives in the UK, was arrested on 18 July on suspicion of kidnap and extortion. Police are searching for accomplices, of whom there are believed to be three or four.

Ms Ayling’s lawyer, Francesco Pesce, said: “I hope they find them soon as this could be very dangerous for other girls... “

Italian police suspect the kidnappers were working for people who sought “mercenary services” on the dark web.

Police said they were working with officials in Britain and Poland as they continue to investigate.