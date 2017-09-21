“Punitive” rates of Land and Buildings Transaction Tax are curtailing the million pound market in Scotland, property experts have warned.

Only 56 transactions have taken place in the first half of 2017, compared to 79 during the same six month period last year, according to an analysis from estate agent Savills.

While Edinburgh remains the hub of the million pound market, sales of high-end homes are spreading more evenly throughout the country, the study found, especially in the west of Scotland.

A separate study found that one in five potential homebuyers across the market has cited the tax as a reason for their decision not to move in the past two years, with two thirds branding it “unfair”. The survey by McEwan Fraser Legal found that 38 per cent of people who considered buying a new property since the LBTT was introduced failed to do so.

The tax, which was introduced by the Scottish Government in April 2015, can see an extra £45,000 added to the cost of a £1 million home if the property is bought in Scotland rather than England. Property professionals warned in advance of its introduction that it could impact the higher end of the market and the Scottish Government is coming under increasing pressure to reconsider the measure.

The Savills report revealed that Edinburgh has seen a drop in transactions at the million pound-plus level over the first half of this year, with 33 such sales recorded in the first six months of 2017 compared to 45 last year. Meanwhile Aberdeen, which generated the second highest level of transactions after Edinburgh at the peak of the oil boom, witnessed just five million pound transactions during the year ending June 2017, including just one in 2017, in a period characterised by uncertainty in the energy sector.

However, greater Glasgow’s million pound market has had a stronger 12 months, with 28 annual transactions taking place during the year ending June 2017 compared to 20 during the year ending June 2016.

Faisal Choudhry, head of residential research in Scotland for Savills, said: “Last year the million pound market seemed to be absorbing the punitive rates of LBTT better than other price bands. However, the taxation malaise is now spreading into this market. LBTT is putting buyers in Scotland at a distinct disadvantage, and will do little to attract wealth from outside Scotland.”

Savills said the the LBTT tax on a £1 million residential property is £78,350 for a main home or £108,350 for an additional property.

Mr Choudhry added: “The structure of LBTT relies heavily on the top end of the market, but buyers are being dissuaded from making offers due to punitive rates. Furthermore, fewer prime properties are being launched on to the market in Edinburgh, from where LBTT generates a significant level of revenue. The Scottish Government’s ambitious LBTT targets will not be achieved unless there is a significant change in rates.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.