Microbrewer Fierce Beer wins £400k investment

A Scottish microbrewery has announced it has attracted £400,000 of investment following a successful first year in business that will enable it to double its brewing capacity.

Fierce Beer, which was established by owners Dave Grant and David McHardy in April 2016, has quickly made its mark on the UK craft beer scene since opening its Aberdeen-based brewery, and already exports to more than 14 countries worldwide.

Southern Cross Beverages – a food and drink group responsible for numerous craft drinks brands throughout Europe and Africa – has invested in the Scots brewery.

Fierce Beer said the investment would allow it to double brewing capacity to 600,000 litres per annum, and to relocate to a 13,000 sq ft premises close to the current brewery – allowing Fierce to open the current brewery as a visitor attraction with its own taproom and bottle shop on-site.

The company said Southern Cross Beverages brought extensive expertise in the craft beer industry, and both businesses had previously collaborated on brewing projects in the UK and in South Africa.

Dave Grant, MD of Fierce Beer, said: “We are delighted to welcome Southern Cross Beverages. As well as the investment capital, they bring a wealth of knowledge of growing craft beer businesses. We are excited to be able to plan for future expansion to meet demand for our beers, and also move towards in-house canning.”

A spokesperson for Southern Cross Beverages said: “The key to a partnership of this nature is shared common goals as to the company’s direction which will always be centered around thought-provoking beers.” Fierce’s customers include Marks and Spencer, Aldi, Lidl and Oddbins.