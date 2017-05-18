It is not just any supermarket...it is Britain's best supermarket.

Marks and Spencer has scooped the accolade of this year's "supermarket of the year", battling competition from Waitrose and discounters Aldi and Lidl.

The high-end food retailer took the top spot at an awards ceremony run by consumer group Which?.

Toolstation was once again named ‘Which? Retailer of the Year 2017’, beating John Lewis, Richer Sounds, allbeauty and Apple.

The 2017 ‘Which? Banking Brand of the Year’ was awarded to Nationwide; with LV= taking the honours in the insurance category. Continuing the trend of smaller providers achieving recognition, Utility Warehouse won the Telecom Services Provider award. Meanwhile, Samsung, Apple and Miele triumphed in the Sound & Vision, Computing & Mobile and Home Appliance categories respectively.

Which? chief executive Peter Vicary-Smith said: “Consumers should be at the heart of every business. Brands that deliver excellent products and services for their customers deserve to be recognised and rewarded.

“The Which? Awards winners list honours the commitment of those businesses that strive to meet the expectations of consumers and go above and beyond to respond to their needs.”

The ‘Which? Positive Change Award’ was given to Sharon White, Chief Executive of Ofcom, in recognition of the significant progress the regulator has made over the past two years in putting consumers at the heart of its agenda, working to improve products and services across the telecoms industry.

Last year, M&S said it would renew its focus on food as it unveiled plans to close 30 stores and slash shop space devoted to its troubled clothing ranges.