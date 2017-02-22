Youth employment programme wins £6.1m government funding

Young people across Scotland will continue to benefit from a social fund to help them into work thanks to a £6.1 million investment, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The funding for Community Jobs Scotland (CJS) will support up to 700 new job opportunities for 16-29-year-olds and is targeted at groups who face significant difficulties finding employment – including carers, young people with experience of care, those with disabilities, and young people with past criminal convictions.

The CJS programme, which is delivered in partnership with the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), offers 12-18 month job training opportunities and has helped the Third Sector by providing financial support to host employers to deliver vital local services. The most recent funding brings the total Scottish Government investment into CJS to more than £50m since it launched in 2011.

To date, more than 7,500 job training opportunities have been created for young people across all 32 local authorities.

Speaking at the Gathering, the biggest third sector event of the year, the First Minister said: “For the last six years, the voluntary and third sector, led by SCVO, has delivered our Community Jobs Scotland programme. It has created job opportunities for more than 7,500 people and since 2011 more than 3,000 young people have been helped into jobs.

“CJS get young people who are most in need of additional support into employment. Enabling them to make a contribution to our economy and our society is positive for them as individuals – and it’s also good for all of us. The more we encourage and enable people to fulfil their potential, the stronger and more prosperous we become as a country.”

Martin Sime, SCVO chief executive, said: “This funding means 700 more young people will get the chance to make a valuable contribution to their community while earning a wage and developing new skills. This is life -changing stuff for young unemployed people, especially those who are furthest from the labour market and who are often failed by employment programmes.”