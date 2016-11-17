Wednesday market close: Subdued rise by FTSE amid higher pound

Global markets raced ahead as investors cheered a potential boost from the economic policies of US President Donald Trump.

In America, the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke through the psychologically significant 20,000 mark for the first time ever.

Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the “Trump jump” had “propelled the Dow Jones to an unprecedented level” as investors snapped up US stocks in anticipation of lower corporate taxes and more government spending.

However, trading was more subdued on London’s top-flight index, with sterling’s increase to a six-week high against the US dollar holding back progress.

Sterling was up 0.8 per cent versus the greenback at $1.261, helped by the weakened US dollar and renewed optimism after the Supreme Court ruling on Brexit. Against the euro, the pound was also up 0.7 per cent at €1.174.

The FTSE 100 Index closed up 14.09 points to 7,164.43, with financial and mining stocks leading the charge.

Banks were enjoying gains in London, as Spanish group Banco Santander kicked off the European banking sector’s results season with a respectable 4 per cent rise in group earnings.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 Index included Antofagasta up 33.5p to 857.5p, Royal Bank of Scotland up 7.5p to 227.5p and Standard Chartered up 25.8p to 788.8p.

The biggest fallers included Fresnillo down 62p to 1,420p, Randgold Resources down 225p to 6,630p and Hikma Pharmaceuticals down 48p to 1,863p.

