Wednesday market close: Sterling gains keep reins on Footsie’s rise

The Footsie failed to match the strong gains made by European markets after the pound rose following fresh data showing Britain’s manufacturing output continued to grow in January.

The index closed 8.5 points higher at 7,107.65 after investors reacted to the closely-watched Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which showed that the measure of output reached 55.9 in January, lower than 56.1 in December, but in line with economist expectations. That was amid record rising commodity prices and the post-Brexit slump in sterling, which sent input cost inflation to record highs.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said. “This in turn saw output prices also rise sharply and appears to have prompted increasing speculation that the next move on UK rates could well be higher and possibly before the end of the year.”

BT shares rose 1.75p to 305.6p following news that the former trade union chief and current Acas chairman Sir Brendan Barber will sit as an independent member of the newly formed board of BT’s infrastructure arm Openreach. BT made the announcement amid calls to separate Openreach from the rest of the business.

TalkTalk shares rose 11.9p to 168.4p after the company announced that chief executive Dido Harding would step down in May after seven years.

Shares in AG Barr rose 8p to 510p after the Irn-Bru maker said cost controls and a bump in second-half trading have put it on track to meet full-year guidance.

