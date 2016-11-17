Wednesday market close: Pearson takes a hammering but Footsie up

Shares in Pearson - the former owner of the Financial Times - fell sharply after the education publisher warned on profits.

The company, which also said it was planning to sell its publishing unit Penguin Random House.

saw shares dive 235p to 573p.

A fall in sterling gave a minor boost to the FTSE 100, which closed 27.23 points higher at 7,247.61 points, having shed £27 billion on Tuesday. But Jasper Lawler, senior market analyst at London Capital Group, said he viewed the wider move in the pound following the Prime Minister’s speech as a “game-changer” and doesn’t anticipate a near-term resumption of the record winning streak for the FTSE 100.

“The shift in sentiment in the pound means that gains could now be more concentrated in specific companies and industries, rather than the entire UK stock market,” he said.

BT Group shares fell 2.85p to 380.55p after communications regulator Ofcom fined its mobile phone arm EE for overcharging 40,000 customers for calling the company’s service number while roaming within the EU.

Burberry shares rose 57p to 1,650p as the luxury fashion group hailed an “exceptional” festive performance in the UK as booming tourist trade helped send sales surging. Shares in Mitie sunk 9.7p to 195.8p after the embattled outsourcer issued its third profit warning since September in response to delayed contracts and a flagging performance from its cleaning division.

JD Wetherspoon shares rose 35.5p to 937.5p despite saying it would be hit by significantly higher costs in the second half of the year.

