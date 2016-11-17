Wednesday market close: FTSE dragged by sinking commodities

The FTSE 100 eked out minimal gains as commodity stocks sank and disappointing results from Hargreaves Lansdown weighed on the market.

London’s top-tier index closed relatively flat, up 2.6 points at 7,188.82.

Investors were reacting to data pointing to rising crude stockpiles in the US, which threaten to counteract Opec supply cuts meant to buoy oil prices. BP shares fell 1.15p to 455.95p while Royal Dutch Shell’s B shares were one of the worst performers, down 40.5p to 2,208.5p.

The FTSE 100 was also dragged lower by Hargreaves Lansdown shares, which fell 22p to 1,364p despite reporting a surge in half-year pre-tax profits to £131 million following a 51 per cent jump in client-driven share deals in the wake of the Brexit vote.

Sterling made gains against the US dollar in afternoon trading, rising nearly 0.3 per cent to $1.253. Against the euro, the pound was flat at €1.170.

In UK stocks, GlaxoSmithKline shares were flat at 1,562.5p. The pharma giant revealed a 36 per cent rise in underlying operating profits in 2016, thanks in part to a boost from the Brexit-hit pound, but warned of a potential hit from looming competition to its blockbuster asthma drug.

The biggest risers included Capita up 16.7p to 514.4p, Persimmon up 59p to 2,016p and Rolls-Royce Holdings up 19.5p to 720p.

The biggest fallers included BHP Billiton down 47p to 1,341.5p, Glencore down 5.75p to 312.1p and London Stock Exchange Group down 55p to 3,084p.

