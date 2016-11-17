Wednesday market close: Footsie lifted by buoyant bank stocks

Banking stocks soared to their highest levels since the Brexit vote as investors continued to cheer signals the US Federal Reserve was still on track to raise interest rates this year.

London’s top-tier index ended the day 33.85 points higher at 7,302.41, marking its highest level since 17 January, just days after the FTSE 100 set its longest-ever record closing streak.

It was aided by banking stocks including Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group, which rose to levels not seen since before the EU referendum in June.

RBS rose 5p to 246p, Barclays was up 4p to 239.25p, and Lloyds Banking Group increased 0.98p to 67.47p.

It comes after Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen spoke in front of the US Senate Banking Committee and hinted at further interest-rate rises in the coming months. Jasper Lawler, a senior market analyst at London Capital Group, said: “She really didn’t give too much away but it only takes a small intonation to nudge markets one way or the other.”

The pound was flat against the US dollar at $1.247, and fell 0.15 per cent against the euro to €1.176.

In UK stocks, equipment rental firm Ashtead shot to the top of the FTSE 100, rising 42p to 1,708p, after Merrill Lynch increased its price target for the stock, saying potential corporation tax cuts in the US would benefit the firm.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 included Standard Chartered up 19.1p to 817.9p and BHP Billiton up 28p to 1,420p.

The biggest fallers included Capita down 19.5p to 507.5p and Next down 106p to 3,847p.

