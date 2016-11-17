Wednesday market close: Footsie leaps to new high

London’s benchmark share index closed at an all-time high as the traditional Santa rally boosted leading UK stocks.

The FTSE 100 leapt 37.91 points or 0.5 per cent to 7,106.08 after the mining giants put in a strong performance in the first trading session since the Christmas break.

Despite the thin trading volumes, the London market broke above its previous closing high of 7,103.98 set on 27 April last year.

Mining giants Anglo American and Rio Tinto played their parts in pushing the market higher after both rising more than 3 per cent.

However, it was the precious metal stocks Fresnillo and Randgold Resources which emerged as the biggest risers on the London market, soaring 5 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

Commodities were helped further by a hike in the cost of crude as benchmark Brent lifted 0.6 per cent to $56.41 a barrel.

But airlines and banks missed out on the festive rally, while a profit warning from Bovis Homes saw the housebuilder suffer share losses in the FTSE 250.

David Cheetham, market analyst at online trading group XTB, said: “Observers of the markets have for many years noticed a strong propensity for stocks to rise in the period between Christmas and the New Year and this phenomenon appears to be playing out once more.”

He added that falls in the value of the pound against the dollar and a raft of currencies was also helping the FTSE gain ground.

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines was seeing contrasting fortunes, down nearly 3 per cent, followed close behind by low-cost rival EasyJet, off 2 per cent.

Bovis dropped more than 5 per cent in the second tier after the group warned over profits as it said build delays in the run-up to Christmas would hit sales.

The builder said it would miss its 2016 sales target due to “slower-than-expected build production” in December, with completions on around 180 homes set to be delayed into early 2017.

The negative sentiment spread across housebuilding stocks, with FTSE 100 firm Persimmon down 1 per cent and Barratt Developments slipping 0.9 per cent lower.

But retailer Sports Direct was 2 per cent higher after announcing the £112 million sale of its Dunlop brand to Japan’s Sumitomo Rubber Industries on Tuesday.

