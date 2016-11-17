Wednesday market close: Footsie hits longest-ever winning run

The FTSE 100 hit its tenth consecutive record closing high, marking the longest such winning streak in history.

The rise of 15.02 points to 7,290.49 was fuelled by a drop in sterling after the currency fell to its lowest level since the October “flash crash”. The index also set a fresh mid-session high of 7,328.51.

Laith Khalaf of Hargreaves Lansdown said: “It won’t go on forever, but the winter rally has shown it has considerable legs.

“It’s not just the miners and international companies benefiting from lower sterling which are sustaining the rally, some domestically-focussed stocks are also chipping in, which suggests some optimism towards the prospects for UK companies is driving the market upward too.”

Taylor Wimpey shares fell 4.3p to 170.6p despite posting a 4 per cent jump in home completions last year, as its year-end order order book excluding joint ventures edged lower to £1.68 million from £1.78m.

Sainsbury shares rose 2.6p to 261.4p after reporting a 0.1 per cent rise in like-for-like sales in the 15 weeks to 7 January, as robust Black Friday trading helped its recent Argos acquisition notch up a 4 per cent hike in sales.

Ted Baker shares soared 135p to 2,784p after the company announced a 17.9 per cent increase in retail sales for the eight weeks to 7 January.

Shares in Cineworld fell 12p to 593p despite a combination of blockbuster films helping full-year revenue jump 12.6 per cent. The biggest risers included Anglo American, up 47.5p at 1,285p,

