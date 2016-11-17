Wednesday market close: Footsie hits high despite retailer woes

London’s top flight index set another record, shrugging off pain from retail stocks and rising on the back of home builders to reach its fifth consecutive all-time closing high.

TThe FTSE 100 closed higher by 11.85 points to reach 7,189.74, edging past the previous record close of 7,177.89 which was set on Tuesday.

The index was relatively buoyant despite major losses from retailers including Next, which emerged as the biggest faller on the FTSE 100, down 685p at 4,085p after warning profits were expected to drop by 3.6 per cent in the year to January 2017.

Next said trading woes are set to deepen over the following 12 months, with profits tumbling as much as 14% in the worst case scenario in the year to January 2018.

The news hit fellow retailers including Marks and Spencer Group which fell 21.1p to 323.4p, and Primark owner Associated British Foods which dropped 101p to 2,610p.

But home builders including Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey dragged the index higher, buoyed by comments from Deutsche Bank which said there was “appealing value” in the sector.

Barratt Developments, which was the best performer on the FTSE 100, jumped 18.9p at 483.9p, while Taylor Wimpey rose 5.9p at 161.4p, and Persimmon gained 50p to reach 1,180p.

Away from London’s top tier index, B&M shares rose nearly 9.5 per cent to 303.2p after the discount retailer reported a 7.2 per cent jump in like-for-like sales in the three months to December, with revenue rising over 20 per cent to £789.1 million.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook