Wednesday market close: Fall in mining stocks weighs on top flight

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 share index fell behind its European peers, having been weighed down by a strong pound and a dip in mining stocks.

The blue chip index closed down 20.99 points at 7,379.7 while most of its European peers made modest gains.

CMC Markets UK analyst David Madden said: “The FTSE 100 has fallen behind the indices of the eurozone on account of the relatively strong pound.

“The Dax and the CAC 40 have been swinging between positive negative and territory throughout the session. The common theme among all European equity markets is a small range for the day.”

A raft of mining stocks were holding the bottom spots on the FTSE 100, including Antofagasta down 39p to 969p, Fresnillo down 57p to 1,513p, and Anglo American down 44.5p at 1,349p.

Brent crude prices jumped 1.1 per cent to about $54.85 per barrel – near a five-month high. It came after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that the global demand and Opec production cuts were starting to reduce the global oil glut.

Galliford Try fell 23p to 1,340p after reporting a slump in annual pre-tax profits, having taken a £98 million hit following a financial review of two major joint infrastructure projects.

Dunelm shares jumped 51p to 661.5p, despite confirming a 28.3 per cent slump in pre-tax profits in the year to 1 July after being stung by costs related to its acquisition of Worldstores and falling store sales.

