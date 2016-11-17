Wednesday market close: Commodities drag Footsie back into red

London’s top flight slipped back into the red after weakening commodity stocks dragged the market back from a two-month high.

The FTSE 100 Index closed down 2.54 points at 7,041.42, with oil major Royal Dutch Shell B and mining giant Glencore slipping 6.5p to 2,323p and 1p to 271.65p respectively. The London market had continued the rally from the previous day’s session, hitting its highest level since October, at 7,056.98, before paring gains.

Banking stocks remained in positive territory despite Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Barclays sitting among a group of seven banks slapped with total fines equivalent to about £78 million after a four-year probe into interest-rate rigging.

Shares in RBS were up 2.1p to 228.4p, while Barclays rose 1.1p to 228.8p.

On the currency markets, the pound extended its losses after official data showed the government borrowed a higher-than-expected amount in November, with public-sector net borrowing at £12.6 billion compared to the £11.6bn economists were pencilling in.

The pound was down 0.1 per cent against the US dollar at $1.23, while sterling was 0.5 per cent lower versus the euro at €1.184.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 Index were Ashtead Group up 21p to 1,581p, Rolls-Royce Holdings up 9p to 685p, Coca-Cola HBC up 21p to 1,684p, and Antofagasta up 7.5p to 674.5p.

The biggest fallers were Hargreaves Lansdown down 37p to 1,206p, Hikma Pharmaceuticals down 25p to 1,794p, Merlin Entertainments down 5.5p to 437.5p, and TUI down 14p to 1,115p.

