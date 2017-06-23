Weaker pound gives shot in arm to British factories

Manufacturers are enjoying their strongest pipeline of orders in three decades as the Brexit-battered pound helps boost demand for “Made in Britain” products.

The CBI’s latest snapshot shows that the balance of companies reporting that total order books were above normal leapt from +9 in May to +16 in June – the highest reading since August 1988. It revealed that export orders rose to a 22-year high.

• READ MORE: Markets and economy news

CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith said: “Britain’s manufacturers are continuing to see demand for ‘Made in Britain’ goods rise with the temperature.

“Total and export order books are at highs not seen for decades, and output growth remains robust.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

She added: “To build the right future for Britain’s ­economy, manufacturers and workers, the government must put the economy first as it negotiates the country’s departure from the EU.”

However, the survey also pointed to continuing price pressures, with manufacturers continuing to expect a sharp rise in average selling prices.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook