UK economic growth edges up to 0.3% in second quarter

The UK economy maintained its sluggish start to the year, despite growth accelerating in the second quarter thanks to a rebound from the services sector.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) rose to 0.3 per cent in its initial estimate for the three months to June, in line with economists’ expectations.

The growth figure marked a slight improvement on the 0.2 per cent reading for the first quarter of the year, when the services sector stuttered as inflation dealt a blow to consumer spending, but remains well below the 0.7 per cent expansion seen in the final three months of 2016.

The second-quarter performance was underpinned by the services sector, with output expanding by 0.5 per cent between April and June, up from 0.1 per cent for the quarter before.

The ONS revised down its initial estimate for the first three months of the year from 0.3 per cent to 0.2 per cent, indicating an even deeper slowdown compared with the 0.7 per cent growth seen in the fourth quarter of last year.

The second-quarter update comes after a series of downgrades from economists who are anticipating GDP to slow in the coming years as Britain embarks on its EU divorce.

Professional services firm PwC expects GDP to grow by 1.5 per cent in 2017, revised down from a previous estimate of 1.6 per cent growth.

The influential EY Item Club has also nudged down its GDP outlook from 1.8 per cent to 1.5 per cent in 2017, saying the UK economy has deteriorated since April.

Credit rating agency Moody’s warned on Monday that the economy could be tipped into recession if the UK fails to land a deal with the 27-nation bloc.

Such an outcome would trigger “significant macroeconomic disruption” and the chance of an “outright recession” as unemployment and inflation rise, the organisation said.

