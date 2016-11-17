Tuesday market close: Rolls-Royce’s £4.6bn loss drags FTSE

London’s top-flight index slipped into the red as shares in Rolls-Royce plunged after the embattled engine-maker reported one of the biggest losses in UK corporate history.

RBS was up more than 2 per cent, or 5.7p, to 234.6p after speculation that the lender would slash 15,000 jobs as it braces for a ninth consecutive year of losses.

The blue-chip giant posted a pre-tax loss of £4.64 billion for 2016 after a £4.4bn writedown caused by the collapse of the pound since the Brexit vote, as well as a £671 million penalty to settle bribery allegations.

Investors took flight, causing shares to drop 4 per cent or 29.5p to 710.5p, with the FTSE 100 Index slipping 10.36 points to 7,268.56.

The huge annual loss follows a tough two years for Rolls after a string of profit warnings and last month’s settlement in a case brought by the Serious Fraud Office and authorities in the US and Brazil.

On the currency markets, sterling took a tumble after the latest inflation figures for January came in shy of economists’ expectations.

The Office for National Statistics said the consumer price index measure of inflation hit 1.8 per cent last month, up from 1.6 per cent in December, marking its highest level since June 2014. The main driver behind January’s jump came from transport prices.

The pound was down 0.6 per cent against the US dollar at $1.245 and 0.3 per cent lower versus the euro at €1.178.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 Index included Royal Bank of Scotland up 6.4p to 241p, Capita up 13.5p to 527p, and International Consolidated Airlines Group up 8.7p to 503p. The biggest fallers included Reckitt Benckiser down 149p to 6,926p, CRH down 52p to 2,733p and BAE Systems down 10.5p to 605.5p.

