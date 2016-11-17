Tuesday market close: May’s Brexit speech sees Footsie falter

The Footsie fell after the pound surged in reaction to prime minister Theresa May’s speech on Brexit negotiations.

The index of leading shares fell 106.75p to 7,220.38 points as sterling rose by 1.8 per cent against the euro to 1.156.

The stock market fall was the biggest one-day drop since 27 June when it fell 2.55 per cent in the wake of the Brexit vote.

In oil markets, Brent crude prices rose by 0.38 per cent to $55.87 US dollars per barrel, with international investors taking advantage of cheaper dollar-denominated commodities such as oil as the greenback weakened against a basket of currencies.

An upbeat trading statement from Edinburgh-based oil and gas explorer Cairn saw its shares edge up 1.5p at 243p.

Shares in Hotel Chocolat fell 3p to 292p despite it notching up an impressive 16.2 per cent rise in second quarter sales as it benefited from a strong Christmas.

Mears Group rose 4.25p to 460.25p after the care and support services provider said it will deliver “solid” trading figures for 2016 and confirmed the overhaul announced in August is “substantially complete”.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce Holdings up 29.5p at 694.5p, Hargreaves Lansdown up 50p at 1,329p, EasyJet up 35p to 1,058p, and Standard Chartered up 20.4p to 744.7p.

The biggest fallers were British American Tobacco down 182.5p to 4,580p, Carnival down 149p to 4,113p, Intertek Group down 114p to 3,449p, and Wolseley down 159p to 4,866p.

