Tuesday market close: Inflation hike lifts sterling as Footsie wanes

The pound touched a one-year high as the Bank of England came under pressure to consider an interest rate hike following a larger-than-expected jump in inflation.

However, the stronger pound weighed on the benchmark FTSE 100 share index, which closed down 12.9 points at 7,400.69.

It came after data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the consumer price index measure of inflation hit 2.9 per cent in August, outstripping economists’ expectations of 2.8 per cent, on the back of higher clothing and fuel prices.

David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “By-and-large European stock markets are strong as the bullish sentiment is still doing the rounds.

“The FTSE 100 saw small gains in early trading, but the jump in sterling on the back of UK inflation data triggered a round of selling, as the strong sterling hurt the international index.”

Sky shares took a tumble after Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said Rupert Murdoch’s £11.7 billion bid to take full control of the broadcaster faces a potential wider investigation by the competition regulator.

She told MPs she is now also minded to ask the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to conduct a fuller investigation into 21st Century Fox’s bid on the grounds of “genuine commitment to broadcasting standards”. This followed her confirmation she still has an “intention” to ask the CMA to examine the proposed merger on the grounds of media plurality.

Shares in Sky closed down more than 1 per cent, or 15.5p, at 937p.

