Tuesday market close: Further losses by BP restrict Footsie’s gains

Shares in BP tanked after investors took flight when the oil major announced its second consecutive year of losses.

The group posted replacement cost losses equivalent to £803 million for 2016 as it said oil prices remained “challenging”, and it closed the session down more than 4 per cent to 457.1p, suppressing gains on the FTSE 100 Index, which closed up 14.07 points to 7,186.22.

The London market touched a two-week high earlier in the session, reaching 7,227.22, while the FTSE 250 jumped 182.33 points to achieve a record all-time closing high of 18,559.7.

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.3 per cent against the US dollar at $1.249 and rose 0.7 per cent versus the euro at €1.167.

The strengthening US dollar, coupled with disappointing UK economic data showing falling retail sales and house prices, had put sterling under pressure, but the pound bounced back after Kristin Forbes of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, said the lender may need to hike interest rates soon to stop inflation soaring too high.

In UK stocks, housebuilders were enjoying a boost after Bellway cheered a “strong” first half. Its shares rose 51p to 2,567p, while on the top tier Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments climbed 2.3p to 172.1p and 2.8p to 496.3p respectively.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 Index included DCC up 360p to 6,735p, Fresnillo up 78p to 1,566p and Pearson up 23p to 667p.

The biggest fallers included CRH down 69p to 2,745p, Standard Chartered down 12.5p to 791.1p and Royal Dutch Shell B down 32p to 2,249p.

