Tuesday market close: Further FTSE rally in 2017’s first session

The FTSE 100 closed at a fresh record high on the first official trading day of 2017 as the year-end market rally continued into January.

The UK’s blue-chip index soared past Friday’s all-time closing high of 7,142.83, rising nearly 0.5 per cent to finish at 7,177.89, and slightly below the mid-session record of 7,205.45 set earlier in the day. Investors were seemingly optimistic following last week’s so-called “Santa rally”, where stock prices traditionally rise during the final trading days of the year.

Spreadex financial analyst Connor Campbell said that for the time being, “investors are ignoring the potentially disruptive events littered across 2017”, most notably around Brexit, to back the UK index.

London Stock Exchange shares fell 14p to 2,900p after the group agreed to sell its French clearing business LCH to Euronext.

UK banking shares jumped as global regulators delayed a key meeting expected to usher in new capitalisation rules for major lenders. Barclays rose 8.45p to 231.9p, while HSBC was up 8.9p to 665.8p, for example.

Britvic jumped 7.5p to 574.5p following news that it will acquire Brazilian juice firm Bela Ischia, a deal Numis analyst Charles Pick said marked a “sound and synergistic add-on” to its acquisition of another firm in the country, Ebba.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 included Hargreaves Lansdown up 61p at 1,274p, Fresnillo up 45p at 1,266p, and Lloyds Banking Group up 2.11p at 64.62p.

The biggest fallers included Dixons Carphone down 13.6p at 341p, Intu Properties down 7.3p at 274p and CRH down 69p at 2,761p.

