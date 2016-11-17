Tuesday market close: FTSE drops as investors turn backs on risk

Sterling made gains against the dollar after Donald Trump’s trade adviser struck out at Germany, saying the country was undervaluing the euro to exploit the EU and US.

The pound rose around 0.7 per cent against the greenback to $1.256 in afternoon trading, as investors fled from the US dollar amid economic and political uncertainty.

Peter Navarro, who heads up the US President’s National Trade Council, said the euro was “grossly undervalued” and dubbed it an “implicit Deutsche Mark” that gives Germany a competitive advantage.

Germany has a trade surplus with the US and the bulk of the eurozone, and a weak euro means German exports are cheaper to overseas buyers.

The comments caused investors to shy away from riskier assets like stocks, helping push the FTSE 100 down 19.33 points to 7,099.15.

However, strong eurozone data, including inflation that rose to its highest level since early 2013, sent the euro higher. Sterling fell 0.1 per cent against the euro to €1.166.

In UK stocks, Royal Dutch Shell’s “B” shares fell 9.5p to 2,236.5p on news that it would sell off a package of North Sea assets to smaller rival Chrysaor as part of its divestment drive.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 included Fresnillo up 39p to 1,453p, London Stock Exchange Group up 63p to 3,171p, and Hargreaves Lansdown up 25p to 1,353p.

The biggest fallers included Legal & General Group down 4.9p to 234.9p, Carnival down 86p to 4,238p and International Consolidated Airlines Group down 8.7p to 476.7p.

