Tuesday market close: BT’s struggles lead to FTSE dialling down

BT shares pulled the FTSE 100 into the red after the telecoms giant revealed plans for a £530 million writedown amid a major accounting scandal at its Italian business.

London’s top-flight index ended flat, inching lower by 0.84 points to 7,150.34, after the telecoms giant’s shares fell 79.6p to 303p.

It warned on profits after saying it expects to take the hit, revised up from a previous estimate of £145m, following an overstatement of earnings at its Italian division over several years.

In currencies, the pound was nearly flat against the US dollar at $1.253, and rose 0.09 per cent against the euro to €1.165.

Sterling stumbled earlier in the day after Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that the UK government is not required to consult the Scottish, Welsh or Northern Irish assemblies before kick-starting the Brexit process.

In UK stocks, Centrica shares fell 1.7p to 225.4p. Its British Gas Business agreed to pay a £9.5m penalty after the energy watchdog said it “let customers down”.

HSBC shares rose 2.7p to 672.8p after the high-street lender revealed further branch closures and job cuts, while Dixons Carphone shares fell 21.1p to 315p despite notching up a 6 per cent surge in like-for-like sales across stores in the UK and Ireland over the ten weeks to 7 January, with analysts saying 2017 could prove a more challenging year for the retailer.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 included Anglo American up 77.5p to 1,386p and ITV up 8p to 209.3p, while the biggest fallers included BT Group down 79.6p to 303p and Paddy Power Betfair down 355p to 7,940p.

