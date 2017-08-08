Tills ring for Glasgow as conference cash rolls in

Glasgow busines tourism is booming, with latest data highlighting the city’s success in attracting international associations, and medical and life sciences meetings.

In the 2016-17 financial year, the city secured 526 conferences for future years through to 2022, according to new data from the Glasgow Convention Bureau.

The Bureau said the conferences will bring an estimated 140,000 business tourists to the city and contribute an estimated £142 million to the local economy over the next five years.

The number of international associations choosing Glasgow as their annual conference destination has risen nearly two-thirds from 43 to 70 between April 2012 and March 2017.

Euan Woodward, executive director for the European Association for the Study of Obesity, said: “Glasgow beat competition from the likes of Dublin, Helsinki and Maastricht as the destination for our 2019 congress.”

