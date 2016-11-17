Thursday market close: Trump’s tax teaser helps stocks rise

The FTSE 100 index closed up 40.68 points to 7,229.5 thanks to a strong performance from financial stocks.

Royal Bank of Scotland closed up more than 2 per cent, or 5.7p to 233.1p with Standard Life also riding high, rising 8.2p to 365.4p, while Barclays climbed 4.6p to 229.6p.

Michael Hewson of CMC Markets said the sector got an upward lift from reported comments from Donald Trump that he would have something phenomenal to say on tax in the next two to three weeks.

But investors left Thomas Cook nursing a hefty fall after the travel giant said it was cautious for 2017 and revealed a blow from intense competition to popular Spanish island resorts.

The firm was the biggest faller on the second tier - dropping nearly 8 per cent or 7.1p to 84.9p - despite underlying operating losses improving by 2 per cent on a like-for-like basis to £49 million in its typically quieter quarter to the end of December.

DFS pushed higher after it said sales continued to rise in the first half of the year and it is well positioned to weather any potential dip in consumer confidence.

The group said gross sales in the 26 weeks to 28 January rose by 7 per cent, with an encouraging contribution from its Dwell and Sofa Workshop brands. But in a first-half trading update, it also warned of an “increased risk” of a market slowdown.

Shares were up 2p to 231p, as the Doncaster-based group said it is working to mitigate the impact of the weak pound by negotiating better deals with suppliers.