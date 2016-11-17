Thursday market close: Positive data unable to stop Footsie falling

The FTSE 100 Index and the pound edged down after failing to receive a boost from robust economic data showing that Britain has yet to suffer a slowdown in the wake of the Brexit vote.

London’s top flight closed down 2.94 points to 7,161.49, with consumer-focused firms among the biggest fallers. Sterling also slumped 0.48 per cent against the US dollar at $1.257, pulling back from six-week highs reached in the previous session. The pound edged up 0.28 per cent versus the euro to stand at €1.178.

But there was no significant positive upside for the pound from data released by the Office for National Statistics, which showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, in line with the second and third.

Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.com, said: “GDP figures surprised to the upside, yet the pound failed to respond positively to the news. The full impact of Brexit will not be felt for months - or even years - but the uncertainty will most likely prevent sterling from appreciating significantly in the interim.”

In UK stocks, Unilever was among those pulling the FTSE 100 down after saying currency headwinds dragged on full-year earnings. Drinks giant Diageo, however, was on the up after cheering rising profits thanks to a triple tonic from the Brexit-hit pound, robust Scotch sales and a strong US performance.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 included Ashtead Group up 55p to 1,649p and Smiths Group up 38p to 1,530p. The biggest fallers included Sage Group down 34.5p to 599p and Smurfit Kappa down 107p to 2,056p.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook