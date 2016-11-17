Thursday market close: FTSE benefits as negativity drags sterling

The pound fell to its lowest level against the US dollar since early September amid political uncertainty and concerns regarding the health of the UK economy.

Sterling was trading lower by 0.8 per cent at $1.312 versus the greenback, marking its lowest point since 7 September.

The currency’s losses were more subdued against the euro, down 0.4 per cent at €1.121.

It gave a boost to the FTSE 100, which ended the day up 40.41 points at 7,507.99.

Sterling’s fall was first prompted by poor car sales figures, which showed a year-on-year 9.3 per cent drop and marked the sixth consecutive month of declines. The pound was also hit by rumours that Prime Minister Theresa May could step down.

However, Neil Wilson, a senior market analyst at ETX Capital, said it was “unfair to write her political obituary just yet… she is likely to soldier on”. He added: “Worries about the economy - and therefore the Bank of England’s willingness to raise rates - are of equal concern and this is perhaps why sterling is back to where it was before the September 14 monetary policy committee) hawkishness.”

In UK stocks, education group Pearson edged higher by 2.5p to 616p after successfully offloading its 22 per cent stake in its publishing unit Penguin Random House.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 included Anglo American up 43.5p at 1,473.5p, Glencore up 10.9p at 370.3p, and Antofagasta up 23p at 996.5p. The biggest fallers included Aviva down 8.6p to 490.3p, Next down 75p at 5,170p and Smurfit Kappa Group down 32p at 2,350p.

