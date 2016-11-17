Thursday market close: Ex-divi shift for big names sees index fall

Shares in a clutch of blue-chips including AstraZeneca, BP and Royal Dutch Shell turning ex-dividend contributed to a fall in the Footsie.

The FTSE 100 nudged back below the 7,300 mark, backing away from one month highs to end the day down 0.3 per cent or 24.49 points at 7,277.92 points.

AstraZeneca fell 159.5p to 4,524.5p, Royal Dutch Shell dropped 49p to 2,225.5p, while BP fell 9.15p to 448.4p.

The index was also following US equities into the red as excitement over Donald Trump’s expected tax cuts started to wane.

“At some points investors need to ask themselves how much the ‘Trump Trade’ is actually worth,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said.

“The US President has promised financial markets something phenomenal in the next couple of weeks; however the big question is will he be able to deliver what the market is pricing in? This may help explain why markets in Europe are starting to slide back.”

Shire shares rose 174p to 4,763p after reporting a rise in sales on the back of its Baxalta acquisition.

Cobham shares fell 20.7p to 114.7p after the struggling aerospace and defence firm issued another profit warning, revealing that it would book a mammoth million writedown and take a £150m hit from a US military contract.

Drax shares plunged 20p to 359p after the energy group said underlying pre-tax profits more than halved to £21m last year, pinning the fall on challenging commodity markets and the removal of Climate Change Levy exemptions.

