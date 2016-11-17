Thursday market close: Euro growth forecasts buoy stock market

Leading stocks ended the session higher as investors reacted to higher eurozone growth forecasts.

The UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 42.85 points to close at 7,396.98 in the wake of the news and signs that the European Central Bank may consider winding down its bond buying programme.

David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European stocks were strong going into the European Central Bank meeting and press conference, and they are still holding up well after it. The outlook for the region is still steady as she goes.”

The French Cac 40 was up 0.26 per cent and the German Dax lifted 0.67 per cent. Brent crude prices rose nearly 0.4 per cent to $53.93 per barrel, supported in part by dollar weakness, which makes the dollar-denominated currency cheaper for foreign investors.

Direct Line Insurance shares rose 8p to 379.6p as the industry welcomed government plans to lower the Ogden discount rate, having bemoaned changes that effectively boosted firms’ payouts for personal injury claims earlier this year.

But enthusiasm waned amongst its peers, with Aviva shares down 1.5p to 505p, Prudential down 3.5p to 1,757.5p and Admiral Group at the bottom of the FTSE 100, down 37p at 1,838p.

Unilever rose 33p to 4,530p after announcing earlier in the day that it had snapped up Bristol-based Pukka Herbs for an undisclosed sum.

The move gives the consumer giant a stronger foothold in the global herbal, fruit and green tea market, estimated to be worth £1.5 billion.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook