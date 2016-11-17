Thursday market close: Building firms help underpin top-tier index

Housebuilders helped push the benchmark FTSE 100 Index to its sixth consecutive all-time closing high after a solid trading update from industry heavyweight Persimmon.

London’s top flight barometer edged up 5.57 points to set a fresh closing record of 7,195.31. The Footsie also logged its best mid-session performance at 7,211.96 points in early trading.

The biggest winners on the index were housebuilding stocks, pulled higher by Persimmon, which rose 7.2 per cent as it cheered “healthy” demand amid a 10 per cent surge in half-year sales despite uncertainty after the Brexit vote.

However, commentators remained cautious amid relatively thin volumes in post-holiday trading. Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “While the FTSE 100 has managed to make a marginal new intraday record high, there’s been little in the way of follow-through buying, suggesting some caution.”

Sports Direct shares rose 2.2 per cent after the company recommenced share buy-backs, having paused the programme last year following a drop in half-year profits.

The company was also in the spotlight after 54 per cent of independent shareholders voted against reappointing chairman Keith Hellawell, accusing him of overseeing a “catalogue of governance and operational failures”.

However, Hellawell will remain in place after receiving the backing of 80.92 per cent of all shareholders, which includes Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley.

Rising gold prices buoyed miners including Fresnillo up nearly 6.4 per cent, and Randgold Resources up 4.8 per cent.

Away from the UK’s top-tier index, Johnson Service Group shares fell nearly 2 per cent after Timpson – best-known for shoe repairs and key cutting – snapped up its drycleaning business for £8.25 million.

