‘Subdued’ 2.2% rise for house prices in Scotland

House prices in Scotland edged up 2.2 per cent year-on-year in the three months to December to reach £142,895 on average, according to the Nationwide Building Society.

The Nationwide house price index said that, as in Scotland, price growth in Wales and Northern Ireland, “remained subdued” in 2016.

It added that UK-wide house prices rose 4.5 per cent in the year, with the average price standing at £205,937 in December, marking a 0.8 per cent month-on-month increase.

Nationwide said the annual UK increase in house prices was the same as the uplift recorded in December 2015, indicating “relative stability” in the market.

East Anglia has seen the strongest house price growth over the last year, with a 10.1 per cent annual increase taking average property values in the region to £218,544. London price growth slowed markedly to 3.7 per cent, down from 12.2 per cent in 2015.

