Scottish job placements and salaries continue to grow

Scotland’s jobs market is in rude health with permanent placements rising at the fastest rate for seven months in September and salary growth touching a four-month high, a study reveals today.

However, the latest Report on Jobs from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) shows a contrasting picture across the temporary job sector, with billings down and hourly wages rising at the slowest rate in 18 months.

The report is based on data from a survey of recruitment and employment consultants in Scotland. It is designed to provide a comprehensive and up-to-date guide to labour market trends and runs alongside a similar snapshot for the UK as a whole.

Recruiters also highlighted contrasting trends in regards to staff pay. While permanent salaries increased sharply and at the fastest rate since May, the latest rise in hourly wages for temporary staff was only marginal and the weakest seen since March 2015.

Salary growth north of the Border outstripped the UK average, while the opposite was true for wages among temps.

Nursing and medical care saw the strongest growth in demand for staff last month, while recruiters noted falls in both permanent secretarial and clerical vacancies as well as temporary executive and professional openings.

REC director of policy Tom Hadley said: “This report contains further evidence that UK employers have shrugged off the initial shock of the [EU] referendum result.

“Overall, permanent hiring is in growth for the second consecutive month. Even more encouraging is the growth in vacancies; consumer confidence and strong demand on businesses has ensured that hirers are creating new jobs.”

• Recruitment group Eden Scott is looking to tap into the growing demand for specialist digital roles with the launch of a dedicated offshoot.

The firm, which has more than 60 staff across its offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Belfast, said the country was facing a digital skills shortage, with booming areas such as fintech, cloud computing and gaming struggling to recruit sufficient numbers.

Headed up by digital specialist Jennifer Telfer, a senior consultant within the existing sales and marketing team, the new ES Digital division will specifically focus on roles that meet the demand of the £1.5 billion sector.

She said: “The changing nature of how businesses operate, the way they promote to and transact with their customers online means the personnel they need are far more technical.

“This encouraged us to look again at our approach to recruitment in this sector.”

