Scottish firms extend reach with London agreement

Scottish businesses have strengthened ties with the City amid a drive to boost SMEs north of the Border.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) said a delegation of 50 business influencers from its network yesterday opened the markets at the London Stock Exchange.

Nora Senior, chairwoman of the SCC, said the move marks the “strengthening of the relationship” between the organisations. She added: “This new alliance is one way to enable Scottish businesses to access new funding streams and tap into collaborative business networks to drive the expansion and growth of SMEs.”

Donald Brydon, chairman of London Stock Exchange Group, said it is “committed to connecting high-growth Scottish companies with the global business and investment community”.

