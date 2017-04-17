Scots are least keen on becoming company landlords

The proportion of homes let by a company landlord reached 20 per cent in the first quarter of this year across Britain – the highest proportion since records started in 2010, but with Scots among the least keen.

Lettings agency Countrywide said that some landlords are finding it more tax-efficient to own their buy-to-let portfolios through a company rather than hold them as a personal asset.

• READ MORE: Edinburgh breaks into global top five for property

However, there were wide geographical disparities on the number of properties being let by landlords via a company – with the figure 27 per cent in London, 17 per cent in Yorkshire and the Humber, and 4 per cent in Scotland.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Johnny Morris, research director at Countrywide, said: “The number of rented homes owned through a company is on the up.

“The incoming tapering of mortgage tax relief is likely driving the increase. Companies are generally taxed more favourably.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook