Scotland thrives on business visitors

Competition in the meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) industry is tough with around 200 destinations worldwide bidding for big business.

Up against glamorous locations like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Scotland has its work cut out for it but with the business tourism industry worth £1.9 billion to the Scottish economy and cities reporting record bid wins, we must be doing something right.

Venues are investing in upgrades to facilities and the North-east is turning to the incentive travel market to counter the effects of the low oil price.

In 2013, the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) opened the Lennox Suite, part of the venue’s £35 million expansion project, which has moving floor technology and an auditorium to seat 2,000 delegates. In June this year it won the Best Conference Venue for Over 900 Delegates category at the seventh annual Conference Awards in London.

In Aberdeen the spotlight is on the new £330m AECC at Bucksburn, due to open in 2019, which recently confirmed its first conference booking. The Public Communication of Science and Technology Conference will be held at the venue in 2020 when it comes to the UK for the first time.

“We could be up against Dubai, Barcelona, Singapore, bidding against them for an event or conference, but we benefit in this country because the compact size of Scotland means the key people in the MICE industry know each other,” says Lindsay Brown, marketing manager at ConventionScotland, VisitScotland’s business tourism arm.

“That collaboration helps to show a very joined-up industry that works well together to put on world-class events.

“The key thing with Scotland is not only can we put on a good event, but it’s the traditions, the scenery and the cultural elements which make it a special destination and leave a lasting memory for delegates.”

Brown says that improved infrastructure is making Scotland more attractive to international events organisers and points to Etihad Airways’ new route from Edinburgh to Abu Dhabi which is a step towards increasing accessibility.

“Delegates need a good infrastructure to get here in the first place, they need a place to stay and great venues,” she says. “Scotland is the whole package.”

The average business tourist spends one and a half to two times more than a leisure tourist so it should come as no surprise that the MICE industry is one worth promoting.

Brown adds: “What’s quite lucrative for us as well is incentive trips where a company will send its top 50 or 100 performers on a corporate holiday which has to be somewhere special.”

With incentive trips it’s not just city breaks that appeal and more rural destinations are spending money on improvements to cater to business travellers’ high standards.

Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire recently unveiled new meeting rooms for corporate clients while Gleneagles Hotel has revealed an extensive refurbishment under new owner Ennismore which bought the five-star Perthshire hotel from drinks giant Diageo in 2015.

Natural Retreats, which runs corporate breaks at John o’Groats, CairnGorm Mountain near Aviemore and Lews Castle on Lewis, specialises in planning trips and meetings for groups looking to escape a busy city routine.

“It’s often people who are looking to come out of the city and into a more relaxed environment where they can blow away the cobwebs,” says Emma Beagrie, EU head of marketing at Natural Retreats.

“It’s great for companies to get out of their natural environment and into the outdoors. It offers less distractions but we do have things like wi-fi. We appreciate how important it is for people to have that sort of technology.”

Cities with universities, tech hubs and financial districts attract larger events with venues having to keep up with demand and ensure they have a unique selling point which makes them stand out.

Convention Edinburgh reported its most successful year to date in June, having secured new conference and event bid wins worth £94.3m to the local economy and a 10,000 boost in delegate numbers.

The Hilton Edinburgh Carlton reopened in August following a £17m refurbishment and has seven meeting spaces available for up to 200 delegates.

The National Gallery of Scotland is the venue for The Scotsman Conferences which address the big questions facing the nation during half-day events throughout the year.

The artistic buzz makes the gallery a refreshing alternative to the usual conference space and on Tuesday 20 September it will host Food and Drink: a skilled, innovative future.

In May the Institute of Directors Scotland opened its new flagship premises on Edinburgh’s Charlotte Square where members and their guests can make use of meeting rooms suitable for two to 50 people.

“All the cities have their own different strengths and particularly for association conferences they are very strongly linked to the universities within a particular city and to the academic expertise within those areas,” says Brown.

“Glasgow, for example, attracts a lot of life sciences conferences. You then become well known for being an expert in that field which can lead to more inward investment. It’s about showcasing our strength in a particular field.”

Glasgow City Marketing Bureau also reported its best year yet with new conference business worth £141m.

The Golden Jubilee Conference Hotel in Clydebank, formerly known as the Beardmore Hotel, adjoins the Golden Jubilee National Hospital, making it a first-choice venue for medical conferences and events.

Its specialist facilities include live links from the auditorium into operating theatres and a clinical skills space.

“The business tourism sector is remaining strong,” says Bronagh Bell, director at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hotel.

“It’s building over a number of years and the VisitScotland business tourism unit do a really good job at presenting Scotland as a destination for conferences and events on an international stage.

“We are a big venue and we have a lot of versatile conference space. Fifty per cent of our business already comes from the public sector in Scotland.

“We also do a lot of events where delegates come from around the world.”

In Dundee, all eyes are on the waterfront development with the construction of the V&A Museum of Design under way.

When completed it is expected to boost the city’s economy by £11m per year.

Aberdeen has taken a hit since the oil price fell in late 2014 but Brown says the fact that the new Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre (AECC) is going ahead shows there is still an appetite for hosting corporate events in the region.

“When there are big developments happening it shows the confidence in an area,” she explains.

“Aberdeen can’t hide the fact that it has been really tough with the change in the oil and gas industry but the fact that the AECC project is still going ahead shows that there is still a requirement for a world-class conference centre there.

“Now they are diversifying and investigating strengths in other places such as the incentive market.

“It’s very exciting going forward and a lot of event organisers want to be the first to use a new venue.”

£1.9bn market

Business events are worth £1.9 billion to the Scottish economy, according to 2013 research commissioned by the Meeting Professionals International Foundation.

Business events represent 20 per cent of all tourism expenditure.

On average business tourists spend one and a half to two times more than leisure tourists while visiting Scotland.

Edinburgh secured conference and event bid wins worth £94.3 million in 2015-2016.

206 conferences, set to attract 74,400 delegates, were won by Convention Edinburgh and its members in the 12 months to June 2016.

Glasgow City Marketing Bureau’s Convention Bureau secured average conference revenue of over £2.7 million per week between 1 April, 2015 and 31 March, 2016.

In the last financial year, Glasgow confirmed 513 new international and UK meetings through to 2022, equating to 420,000 delegate days.

• This article appears in the Autumn 2016 edition of Vision Scotland. An online version can be read here. Further information about Vision Scotland here.