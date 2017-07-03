Scotland’s economy: weak pound boosts tourism and exports

The weakness of sterling in the aftermath of the Brexit vote saw Scottish exports rise for the first time in two years in the three months to June, a report out today reveals.

The weak pound also buoyed the country’s tourism sector, boosting visitor numbers, says the Royal Bank of Scotland Scottish Business Monitor, produced by the Fraser of Allander Institute.

The top two teams at VentureJam will get the chance to meet gaming entrepreneur Chris van der Kuyl. Picture: Contributed

However, on the downside, the report says capital investment continues to fall and is “likely to do so for the rest of the year”, suggesting business confidence overall remains fragile.

• READ MORE: Markets and economy news

Cost pressures, exacerbated by the weakness of sterling since the Brexit vote in June last year, also “remain strong, suggesting higher consumer price inflation to come”, the Scottish Business Monitor adds.

The survey of more than 400 businesses reveals that more than a quarter (27 per cent) of companies saw export activity rise in the three months to June.

Scottish businesses are remaining resilient in the face of challenging trading conditions Professor Graeme Roy

That compared with less than one in five (18 per cent) who reported a fall. The balance of +9 per cent compares with a flat first quarter to the year and a balance of -16 per cent during the final quarter of 2016 – and 11 per cent in Q3 – making this the first positive news on Scottish exports in two years.

• READ MORE: Scots economy facing more bleak news as Brexit starts to bite

Professor Graeme Roy, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, said: “These latest figures indicate that Scottish businesses are remaining resilient in the face of challenging trading conditions.

“Businesses reported a further improvement in activity, although levels of growth remain relatively fragile.

“Inflationary pressures are an increasing concern but the fall in the value of sterling is providing a welcome boost for Scotland’s tourism sector and exporters.”

• READ MORE: Holiday costs push inflation towards four-year high

The production sector led the way on export activity, with 21 per cent reporting an increase. Services, ranging from finance to retail, was more muted, with a positive balance of +3 per cent.

Businesses are optimistic that the trend will continue, with a net 6 per cent expecting export activity to rise over the remainder of 2017.

New business continued on the upward trend first reported in the second half of last year. A third of firms stated that the volume of new business rose in the three months to June, compared with one in four who said it fell.

The balance of 9 per cent is an improvement of +3 per cent on Q4 2016 but a drop of 1 per cent from Q1 2017.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Capital investment continues to decline. One in five firms reported that new capital investment rose in the three months to June. More than one in four (27 per cent) said that it declined.

Stephen Boyle, RBS chief economist, said: “Prompted by the weaker pound and stronger growth in the euro, the return of export growth is welcome but falling business investment is a concern for longer-term growth prospects.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook