Rents cool as Glasgow student housing market booms

The supply of student accommodation in Glasgow jumped last year while average rents dipped, according to research out today.

The UK student accommodation report, by property adviser Cushman & Wakefield, shows that Scotland’s biggest city now has 14,528 purpose built student accommodation beds, up 15 per cent on the year before, thanks to a number of new developments opening in 2016.

However, average student rents in Glasgow were down 2 per cent year-on-year to £132 a week. On average across the UK they have risen by 2.7 per cent.

David Feeney of Cushman & Wakefield’s student accommodation advisory team said: “The 2 per cent fall has been due to a readjustment in the market.

“The supply of accommodation has increased significantly in a fairly short space of time and some optimistically priced developments have not been at full occupancy.”

