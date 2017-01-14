Search

Rents cool as Glasgow student housing market booms

Glasgow has seen a surge in the supply of student housing. Picture: Contributed

The supply of student accommodation in Glasgow jumped last year while average rents dipped, according to research out today.

The UK student accommodation report, by property adviser Cushman & Wakefield, shows that Scotland’s biggest city now has 14,528 purpose built student accommodation beds, up 15 per cent on the year before, thanks to a number of new developments opening in 2016.

However, average student rents in Glasgow were down 2 per cent year-on-year to £132 a week. On average across the UK they have risen by 2.7 per cent.

David Feeney of Cushman & Wakefield’s student accommodation advisory team said: “The 2 per cent fall has been due to a readjustment in the market.

“The supply of accommodation has increased significantly in a fairly short space of time and some optimistically priced developments have not been at full occupancy.”

