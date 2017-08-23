Pound falls to eight-year low against the euro

The pound has slumped to an eight-year low against the euro, as Brexit uncertainty and strong economic data from the eurozone dragged on the UK currency.

Sterling sunk to €1.0865 versus the euro, its lowest level since October 2009, before paring losses to stand at €1.0867.

• READ MORE: Markets and economy news

The euro was enjoying a strong session after an economic update painted a rosy picture of the eurozone economy, with PMI figures showing manufacturing export orders rose at their fastest pace for six and a half years.

The pound was also struggling against the US dollar, down 0.2 per cent at $1.2797.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Meanwhile, a UK government push to phase out the old pound coin is being hampered by firms mistakenly returning its 12-sided replacement.

About half of the coins being delivered to cash centres have turned out to be the new version, slowing efforts to remove the “round pound” from circulation.

The Treasury has called on businesses to be vigilant when sending coins in as the old pound will cease to be legal tender in less than eight weeks’ time.

• READ MORE: When can shops refuse your old £1 coin?

Andrew Jones, the exchequer secretary to the Treasury, urged companies to “maintain the momentum” when it came to returning the old coin.

He said: “There has been a fantastic effort from both the public and businesses in returning more than one billion old round pounds, and I thank everybody involved in this process so far.

“But there is still more to do before the 15 October deadline. Businesses must remain vigilant when returning coins and ensure old and new coins are organised in separate packaging to make the sorting process quicker and easier.

“We also want cashiers and shopkeepers working at till points, who are truly on the front line of the changeover, to play their part to ensure only new pound coins are given to shoppers in their change.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook