New rate-setter prepared to challenge Mark Carney

Bank of England deputy governor Charlotte Hogg has said she is prepared to challenge Mark Carney in her new role on the monetary policy committee (MPC).

In her first meeting with the Treasury select committee, Hogg said there was no sign of “group think” among the Bank’s rate-setters, and that she was willing to take “painful decisions” if they are the “right thing to do”.

Hogg will take up the role of deputy governor for markets and banking from March, overseeing the Bank’s balance sheet and sitting on the MPC, the financial policy committee (FPC), the prudential regulation committee (PRC) and the Court of the Bank of England.

When asked whether she was capable of challenging and disagreeing with the governor publicly, she replied: “I do.”

“I have challenged him more in my pre-existing role. In my responsibilities we have disagreed. They tend to be around staff issues or particular parts of the organisation.

“Sometimes I have ended up agreeing with him and sometimes he has ended up agreeing with me, but there are a number of examples when we have not been absolutely at sync in the beginning.”

Hogg, who will replace Minouche Shafik on the nine-strong MPC, is currently the Bank’s chief operating officer and has held down jobs at Santander, the consultancy giant McKinsey and financial information firm Experian.

She said she did not think group-think – where a variety of views are not taken in account – was “alive and well at the Bank”, adding that her broad range of previous careers would help bring a different perspective to its decision-making.

