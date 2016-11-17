Monday market close: Pound gains on rumours of May reshuffle

The Footsie ended the day down after the pound gained ground as worries over Theresa May’s leadership subsided amid rumours of a cabinet reshuffle.

Sterling rose nearly 0.8 per cent against the US dollar around midday, but settled closer to 0.5 per cent higher in afternoon trading. It follows a difficult few days for the pound, which tumbled to near four-and-a-half week lows on Friday following reports of a Tory plot to topple the prime minister.

David Madden, a market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “The talk of a re-jig to May’s team has injected some much needed optimism into the pound.

“Sterling was also helped by pullbacks in the greenback as it was hit by profit taking. There were many aspects of last week’s US non-farm payrolls report that were very positive for the US dollar.”

The UK currency’s gains weighed on the FTSE 100, as many of its listed companies tend to benefit when foreign currencies are stronger.

London’s blue chip index ended the day down 14.98 points at 7,507.89.

Wood Group dropped 7.5p to 722.5p as it announced the formal completion of its £2.2 billion takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler, having agreed to offload the majority of its North Sea operations in order to address competition concerns. Revolution Bars shares rose 4p to 211p after the company rejected a merger offer from nightclub operator Deltic, saying it would prefer a cash offer.

Trinity Mirror fell 4.25p to 79p after the publisher posted a drop in third quarter sales.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook