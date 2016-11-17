Monday market close: Footsie hits another high as pound falls

London’s top-flight index closed at a record high for the eighth consecutive session, boosted by sterling’s collapse following hints from the Prime Minister that Britain may opt for a “hard Brexit”.

The FTSE index rose 27.72 points to an all-time closing high of 7,237.77, as the market continued to benefit from the pound’s slump.

It marks the longest record closing streak since the beginning of May 1997, putting the London market on course for its longest ever such run if it reaches an all-time closing high on Tuesday.

The further push into record territory came during a remarkable rally, with the top-flight delivering a new mid-session record of 7,243.76 after investors snapped up stocks on the back of the pound’s plunge to a two-month low against the US dollar.

Miner Glencore was sitting at the top of the biggest risers after a positive note from Barclays on the outlook for the mining industry. Shares were up more than 3 per cent, or 10.3p to 298.7p. Lloyds Banking Group was among the biggest fallers, dropping 0.7p to 65.2p, after the UK government reduced its stake in the lender to less than 6 per cent, meaning the taxpayer is no longer the group’s largest shareholder.

Away from the top tier, shares in William Hill were down more than 2 per cent, or 6.1p to 291.6p, after warning that profits would suffer a £20 million hit following a string of “customer-friendly” results in December. The high street bookmaker said full-year operating profit for 2016 would come in at around £260m, the bottom end of its range.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook