Monday market close: Euro jitters see Footsie lose ground

The FTSE 100 closed in the red as election jitters and comments from European Central Bank (ECB) boss Mario Draghi dragged on European stocks.

London’s blue chip index ended the day lower by 16.15 points at 7,172.15. It reflected losses across continental markets including the French Cac 40 and the German Dax.

Investors abandoned stocks ahead of key leadership elections in Germany and France, which could shake up the political status quo.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have really struggled to make any headway today with investors once again reluctant to try their luck against a backdrop of rising political risk.

“Narrowing opinion polls in Germany eroding Angela Merkel’s lead, along with Marine Le Pen launching her bid for French president at the weekend, has seen European stocks roll over, and that’s after the geopolitics surrounding US President Donald Trump.”

Mining stocks made gains on the back of the climbing gold price. Fresnillo edged higher by 19p to 1,488p, and Glencore rose 1.3p to 310.8p.

Randgold Resources topped the FTSE 100, rising 285p to 7,145p, after reporting a 38 per cent jump in profits in the 12 months to the end of December, as record production levels and a drop in costs helped bolster performance.

International Consolidated Airlines Group shares fell 10.4p to 474.3p as British Airways cabin crew continued to strike over pay. The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 included Mediclinic International up 15.5p to 804p and Rolls-Royce Holdings, up 9.5p to 680.5p.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook