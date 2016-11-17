Monday market close: Convatec’s fall sees Footsie end day lower

A sharp drop in the share price of medical supplies firm Convatec contributed to the FTSE 100 ending lower on a quiet day on the markets.

Convatec, which listed only last year, slumped more than 26.6 per cent or 74.3p to close at 205p after it warned over full-year revenues amid “supply issues”.

The firm said its performance during the third quarter was “severely impacted” by supply problems in wound and ostomy care, and a lower-than-anticipated revenue contribution from new products.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 8.47 points to 7,526.97, with Convatec chalking up the biggest fall on the top flight.

Springfield Properties, the Moray-based housebuilder, got off to a strong start on its debut on Aim. The company’s shares ended the day at 116.5p compared to the placing price of 106p.

Miners were among the biggest risers following the latest slew of inflation data from China showing its consumer price index rose 1.6 per cent in September from a year ago in line with expectations.

Shares in Antofagasta and Glencore climbed 19p to 1,034p and 5.8p to 382.4p respectively, as resources stocks benefit from strong Chinese economic data on the assumption that the Asian nation’s insatiable appetite for raw materials will continue.

Away from the top tier, online betting company Jackpotjoy was up 8p to 817p after calling time on its chief executive just nine months after floating. The firm said CEO Andy McIver would step down at the end of January.

