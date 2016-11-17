Monday market close: Bank shares help Footsie climb higher

Banking shares were lifted after investors reacted positively to reports that RBS was on the cusp of making £1 billion of cuts.

RBS was up more than 2 per cent, or 5.7p, to 234.6p after speculation that the lender would slash 15,000 jobs as it braces for a ninth consecutive year of losses.

The FTSE 100 rose 20.17 points to 7,278.92, with Lloyds Banking Group also edging up 0.2p to 65.9p and Barclays climbing 3.7p to 232.4p.

Neil Wilson, senior market analyst, said RBS had already trimmed costs by around £1 billion a year for the past three years.

“Ultra-low interest rates and looming fines mean there isn’t a lot left for RBS except to cut costs. A fresh commitment to slash costs to the bone is what investors are looking for as we still have the prospect of a giant fine for mis-selling of residential mortgage-backed securities in the US before the financial crisis.”

Elsewhere on the top tier, mining giants led the charge after copper prices surged following a strike at the world’s largest copper mine in Escondida, Chile.

Anglo American jumped to the top of the biggest risers, up 4 per cent or 57p to 1,409.5p, while Glencore and Rio Tinto pushed up by 8.2p to 328.9p and 107p to 3,679.5p respectively.

Capita was the biggest faller on the FTSE 100 after ending a contractual dispute with the Co-operative Bank. Shares were down more than 2 per cent, or 12.5p, to 513.5p after it said it would continue providing mortgage administration services, but work on an IT system transformation would end. It came as bosses at the Co-op Bank put the troubled lender up for sale.

