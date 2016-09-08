Jobs market picks up with rise in permanent roles

August saw a pick-up in the Scottish jobs market, as recruiters noted a rise in the number of people placed in permanent work for the first time in three months.

Last month’s survey of recruitment consultancies also recorded a rebound in permanent salary growth from July’s near three-year low to the fastest since May – a stronger increase than the UK-wide average.

Growth in average hourly rates of pay for temporary staff also accelerated in August, after having slowed to a 16-month low at the start of the third quarter. But the research did find signs of “slower underlying growth in demand” for staff among Scotland’s businesses.

The figures were contained in the latest Recruitment & Employment Confederation report on jobs, produced by Markit.

Chief executive Kevin Green said: “The UK jobs market returned to pre-referendum patterns in August as the initial shock of the vote result subsided. Permanent hiring returned to growth as employers confirmed appointments that had been on hold or delayed in June and July.

“Starting salaries also improved, with employers having to offer more to attract candidates who might be reluctant to move jobs in the current climate. Despite this month’s positive data, it is still too early to make conclusions about what impact the vote to leave the EU will have on the jobs market.”

