Housebuilding in rude health but Brexit fears remain

Scotland’s housebuilding sector is “stronger and more resilient than ever” despite political and economic pressures, a report today suggests.

Grant Thornton, the accountancy firm, said the industry had bounced back from the financial crash in 2008 which triggered thousands of job losses and stalled projects.

The firm credited consolidation, increased collaboration and a focus on innovation and skills development for helping enable a cautiously optimistic outlook across the industry in the short to medium term.

However, it warned of concerns that Brexit could lead to a downturn in the market and said the Scottish Government may struggle to reach its target of achieving 50,000 affordable homes by 2021.

Chris Smith, property and construction expert at Grant Thornton in Scotland, said: “Brexit undoubtedly raises some fears that a nervous consumer market could lead to a dip in sales.”

