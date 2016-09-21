Government borrowing higher than expected at £10.5bn

UK government borrowing was higher than expected in August after a disappointing surplus a month earlier.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing, which does not include public sector banks, dropped by £900 million to £10.5 billion year on year, against economists’ forecasts for £10bn.

Government borrowing for the financial year to date – from April to August – decreased by £4.9bn to £33.8bn, compared with the same period last year.

Alan Clarke, head of European fixed income strategy at Scotiabank, said: “It is a case of so far so good for the public finances this fiscal year. It is far, far too soon to expect to see any hint of a Brexit effect.”

It comes after a lower-than-expected surplus of £1bn in July, which was down £200m on the same month last year, and lower than forecasts of £1.6bn. July figures are usually higher as self-employed people pay their income tax and businesses settle corporation tax bills.

In June, government borrowing fell to its lowest level since 2007 at £7.8bn.

The ONS said public sector net debt excluding banks climbed to £1.6 trillion, equivalent to 83.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Of the £10.5 billion borrowed in August, the ONS said £7.6bn went towards the day-to-day activities of the public sector, while £2.9bn was invested in public infrastructure. That marks a slight rise in net investment from £2.5bn a year earlier.

Taking a broader view, the ONS said annual borrowing has been on the decline since its peak in the financial year ending March 2010.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts public sector borrowing will fall £21bn to total £55.5bn in the current fiscal year.

But Howard Archer, chief UK and European economist at IHS Global Insight, said it was unlikely the government will hit the fiscal targets set out by former chancellor George Osborne back in March.

“Public finances are still off track to meet the March budget target, which highlights the fact that the Chancellor really has limited ability to provide a boost to the economy in November’s Autumn Statement if he is to maintain a semblance of fiscal discipline,” Archer said.

However, Chancellor Philip Hammond previously indicated that the government could take advantage of the cheap cost of borrowing to push fresh investment into the UK in the hope of bolstering productivity.

The move would be a departure from the economic direction plotted by Osborne, whose aim of achieving a budget surplus by 2020 was scrapped by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Hammond will deliver the Autumn Statement, which outlines the government’s plans for tax and spending, on 23 November.

