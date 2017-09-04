Glasgow’s Capella office snapped up in £43.5m deal

Have your say

A landmark office building at Glasgow’s Atlantic Quay has been sold to a Northern Irish property investor and developer in a £43.5 million deal.

Wirefox, which recently acquired Silvan House in Edinburgh, home to Forestry Commission Scotland, is expanding its Scottish portfolio with the purchase of the 12-storey Capella building.

Completed in 2009 in the heart of Glasgow’s International Financial Services District, the York Street property spans more than 100,000 square feet of prime office space and counts law firm MacRoberts and IT services group Atos among its tenants.

The acquisition follows last year’s purchase by Wirefox of the Southergate retail centre in Dumfries. The firm has also bought Glasgow’s Rockford portfolio and the CastleCourt shopping centre in Belfast.

Derek Paterson of DPL, a specialist investment property adviser, and Belfast commercial law firm Davidson McDonnell advised Wirefox on the deal.

