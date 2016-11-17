Friday market close: Tesco proves every little helps for FTSE

The FTSE 100 was pulled higher by Tesco shares, which soared after it announced a £3.7 billion merger with Britain’s largest wholesaler.

The supermarket was the biggest riser on London’s blue-chip index, up 17.55p to 206.55p, while wholesaler Booker topped the FTSE 250, up 29.2p at 212.3p. It helped the FTSE 100 end the day up 23 points at 7,184.49.

The grocery giant said the tie-up with Booker - which also owns Londis and Budgens convenience store brands - will create “the UK’s leading food business” and would result in total savings of £200 million. Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said: “Investors are clearly pleased at the aggressive expansion the supermarket seems to have in mind, Tesco aiming to be even more of an unchallengeable leader in the sector than it already is.”

In currencies, sterling continued to retreat from the six-week high hit earlier in the week. The pound weakened 0.5 per cent against the US dollar to $1.252, and 0.6 per cent versus the euro to €1.171.

In UK stocks, BT shares rose 0.7p to 302.8p after major losses earlier in the week. The telecoms giant reported a 37 per cent plunge in third-quarter profit after taking a hit from an accounting scandal at its Italian division, and has shed more than 20 per cent of its share value since the extent of the matter was announced.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 included Fresnillo up 56p to 1,428p, Severn Trent up 55p to 2,262p and Randgold Resources up 160p to 6,580p. The biggest fallers included Pearson down 15p to 607p, easyJet down 21p to 974p and Land Securities Group down 14p to 992p.

